Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 550,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,790. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.