Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $135,460.08 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08.
NYSE:RSG opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
