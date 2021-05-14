Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $135,460.08 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08.

NYSE:RSG opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

