Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.00 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

