Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

