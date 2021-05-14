Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,108. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,103 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.