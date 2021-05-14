ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $490,000.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $194.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

