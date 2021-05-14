ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

