Revolution Medicines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 in the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

