Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of RVLV traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,683. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

