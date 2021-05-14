Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 10.4% After Insider Selling

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.93. Approximately 16,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,157,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Specifically, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 550.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

