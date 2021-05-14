Rewardiqa (REW) Price Reaches $0.43

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 86.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $180,933.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00088576 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

