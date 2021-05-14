RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68. RH reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

RH opened at $629.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $138.42 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.54.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

