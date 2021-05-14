Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

RHM stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €84.08 ($98.92). The stock had a trading volume of 140,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.31.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

