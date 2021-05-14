Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading 21.1% Higher

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 287,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,562,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $615.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

