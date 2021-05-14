RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $390.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.33.

NYSE:RNG opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $19,383,612. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

