Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $2.38 million and $829.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005616 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00080349 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,828,803 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

