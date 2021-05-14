Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RBA opened at C$74.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

