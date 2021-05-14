Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.