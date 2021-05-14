ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Hits $50,698.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $337,938.30 and approximately $50,698.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00616736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00237180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005276 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.01126019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $607.25 or 0.01195830 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

