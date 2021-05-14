Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 15,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,274,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,980,184.08.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 47,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,244.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00.

Shares of NHK stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,776. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

