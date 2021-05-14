Robert F. Buesinger Sells 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WLK opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

