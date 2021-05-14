Robert Michael Herrman Sells 19,324 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $567,493.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75.

PETQ stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.