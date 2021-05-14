Robert W. Baird Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $21.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

