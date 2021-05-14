Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 11,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,415. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock worth $25,568,549 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.