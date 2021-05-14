Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $24.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,214,025. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.