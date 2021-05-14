Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $265.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $183.67 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.