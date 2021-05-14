Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $413.74.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.26. 128,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,986. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

