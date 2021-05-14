Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

