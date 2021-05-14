Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $42.83. 131,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624,080. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.