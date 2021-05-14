Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.9% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $28,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. 4,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,284. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

