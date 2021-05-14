Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 123,768 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. 81,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

