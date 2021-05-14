Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $48.80. 62,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,285. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.