Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.53. 210,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

