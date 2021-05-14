Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.84.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.