Roth Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $57.92 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

