Roth Capital Upgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Buy

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

