Roy Twite Purchases 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($192.25).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite bought 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

IMI opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,273.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.67 ($16.55).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.