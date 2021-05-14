Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

Shares of ERF opened at C$7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.79%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,903.32.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

