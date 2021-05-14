Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $20.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RCPUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of RCPUF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

