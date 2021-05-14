Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to Sector Perform

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 940 ($12.28). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

LON UDG opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 837.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 791.70.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

