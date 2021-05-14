Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$36.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

ATZ stock opened at C$30.98 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$13.89 and a twelve month high of C$33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.43.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

