Royal Bank of Canada Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.16.

FRU opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -74.67. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

