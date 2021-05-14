Royal Bank of Canada Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $369.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

GWW stock opened at $465.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.22. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

