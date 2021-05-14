Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

