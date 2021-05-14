Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$29.26 and a 52-week high of C$50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.27.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

