Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Target Price to $27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTSHF. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTSHF opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.