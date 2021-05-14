Royal Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,617 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,578% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.78.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

