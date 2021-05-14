Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 584.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.20% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

RVT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,626. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

