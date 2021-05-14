SafeCapital Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,757.04 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $114,757.04 and approximately $178.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

