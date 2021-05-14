Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 831.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

